WATCH: CNN’s Manu Raju Keeps Grabbing Jan. 6 Members Live to Ask About Trump Subpoena – Let’s See How He Did

During a recess, CNN correspondent Manu Raju gamely stopped January 6 Committee members to get a comment about subpoenaing former President Donald Trump.

The January 6 Committee held its purported final hearing on Thursday, and as the first session was winding down, bombshell news broke: the committee plans to end the hearing with a vote to subpoena Trump.

As soon as the hearing broke for a recess, Raju was out in the hall doing a live shot for studio anchor Jake Tapper, and interspersing his reporting with attempts to secure comments from passing committee members:

MANU RAJU: Would be a successful endeavor. In fact, Mr. Raskin, Mr. Raskin, can you discuss this subpoena?

You see that the members are leaving together during the middle of this hearing right now. And but this is something that they had talked about going in. They had been debating this for some time, exactly how to go about dealing with a decision about Donald Trump and whether or not to go after and seek his testimony. And also Mike Pence, the former vice president, they have been engaged in discussions for some time. And I was seeking an interview before this hearing. Bennie Thompson indicated that there would be no they had not made a decision yet in seeking Mike Pence’s testimony, but they had he would not reveal their plans on Donald Trump. But nevertheless, the what the committee does plan to do is, after this hearing is concluded, have a vote. It will be voted almost certainly be unanimously.

And we can ask, Mr. Kinzinger, what is the purpose of the subpoena? We’re live on CNN right now. Can you explain the subpoena?

REP. KINZINGER: Just watch that, we’ll… We’ll get back to everything else and we’ll chat.

MANU RAJU: Is this for his interview or is this for documents or or both?

So as you can see, Jake, they’re not revealing a lot of details about exactly what they plan to subpoena Donald Trump for. But knowing full well that there is, they’re unlikely to get any cooperation from the former president, especially since this here this investigation is wrapping up in a matter of days.

Mr. Raskin, can you explain this? We’re live on CNN right now. Can you explain the subpoena for Donald Trump? Is this for documents, for interview and why when.

REP. RASKIN: I can’t comment on that right now. Thank you. Okay.

MANU RAJU: So we’ll keep so we’ll keep trying to get some more information about exactly what they’re seeking there, but nevertheless, not expecting much from Donald Trump. At least get it on the record that they sought his testimony today.

JAKE TAPPER: All right, Manu Raju, trying to trying to get them to get a little bit ahead of the script there. They want to make this announcement dramatically in the hearing. And, and so a little no comment for you from many members of the panel. Thanks so much.