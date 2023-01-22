WATCH: Dem Senator Says ‘Of Course’ Biden Has Lost the ‘High Ground’ to Go After Trump on Classified Docs, Calls President’s Handling ‘Unacceptable’

A prominent Democratic Senator is calling President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents “unacceptable,” and conceding that the commander in chief has lost the “high ground” to go after his predecessor on the issue.

Speaking with Dana Bash on CNN’s State of the Union Sunday, Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) condemned the president for his handling of sensitive materials — this two days after additional documents were found at Biden’s home in Wilmington, DE, including some which date back to his time as a Senator.

“There’s a standard we follow when it comes to members of Congress and classified information,” Durbin said. “The door to my office is closed. The person that presents the document to me takes it out of a locked briefcase, hands it to me and watches as I read it. When I finish reading it, he takes it back, puts it in the briefcase and leaves the scene. That’s how carefully we review these documents. To think that any of them ended up in boxes in storage one place or the other is just unacceptable.”

Durbin did make clear that he views Biden’s conduct on this issue entirely different from former President Donald Trump — whose defiance of federal authorities led to a raid on Mar-a-Lago.

“Joe Biden has said from the start, we are going to be totally transparent about this,” Durbin said. “Let the chips fall where they may. I’m going to open my home voluntarily to a search, not the first search, I’m sure, of his offices and home. He has shown total cooperation in this effort. That is a sharp contrast to President Trump.”

Bash then put this question to Durbin: “Do you fear that because of that, the current president has kind of lost the high ground on this notion of classified information being where it shouldn’t be?”

“Well, of course,” the Senator conceded. “Let’s be honest about it. When the information is found, it diminishes the stature of any person who is in possession of it. Because it’s not supposed to happen. Whether it was the fault of a staffer or attorney, it makes no difference. The elected official bears ultimate responsibility.”

Watch above, via CNN.

