WATCH: Don Lemon ROASTS Trump as ‘Lounge Act’ Whose Only Platform is Random Weddings

CNN host Don Lemon absolutely roasted former President, recent ex-blogger, and current Florida resort proprietor Donald Trump as a “tiny” person whose only means of projectig his message is to show up as a “lounge act” at random Mar-a-Lago weddings.

On Thursday morning’s edition of CNN’s New Day, Lemon joined co-anchors John Berman and Brianna Keilar to discuss the beliefs of Trump supporters who mounted the deadly Capitol insurrection, and who continue to hold onto the delusion that Trump will be returned to the presidency.

Lemon downplayed the percentage of Republicans who believe Trump’s lies (which is actually quite overwhelming) and cautined against giving Trump too much attention.

Keilar dissented, telling Lemon “I know people, I love people, who believe this crap. And it’s very hard to watch.”

She went on to say “I will just respectfully disagree with you a little bit on talking about these things, because I will tell you, the initial information about this, that’s not they’re not getting it from us. We’re the ones who are knocking it down.”

“I don’t disagree with that, I think that you can be informed without being inundated,” Leom said. “I think you can call people out, you can expose them, but then after that you don’t have to continue to talk about it every single day.”

Lemon went on to add that after pointing out misinformation, “You have to point out the right information. And the right information doesn’t always include, and probably doesn’t include, Donald Trump. Because he is a font of misinformation.”

He then roasted Trump as a “liar” and a “bigot” who will not change.

“He’s a very small, tiny, unhappy man who is living in a delusion,” Lemon continued, “acting like a lounge act, going to… the former president of the United states, think about this, randomly shows up at people’s weddings at his estate down in Mar-A-Lago because that is the only outlet that he has to spread his misinformation. Let him have it, leave him alone.”

