WATCH: Ex-Bernie Aide Compares Tara Reade to Slain Unarmed Jogger Ahmaud Arbery on Fox News

Former Bernie Sanders campaign National Racial Justice Director Tezlyn Figaro compared Tara Reade — the former Senate staffer who has leveled an escalating series of sexual misconduct accusations at Joe Biden — with Ahmaud Arbery, the unarmed black man who was gunned down on video by a posse of white men while jogging.

On this week’s edition of Fox & Friends Saturday, Figaro and former Biden aide Moe Vela appeared with co-anchor Pete Hegseth to discuss Reade’s recent interview with Megyn Kelly, during which Reade announced she was leaving the Democratic Party.

“Did the Democrat Party not handle this properly with Tara Reade?” Hegseth asked, using the Republican bastardization of the Democratic Party’s name.

“Well, you know, they certainly could have done better, but I would say to Tara, you know welcome to what black people have been feeling since the 1950s and 60s and 70s and every decade ever since, feeling politically homeless,” Figaro said. “There’s always been more people who are registered as an independent or who do not go vote at all then those that do.”

Figaro went on to say that unlike Reade, “for people like me that come from communities like I do, it didn’t always take something to hit me personally, but to see those around me who continue to suffer through promises and hope and change that just did not happen in our community, so this is how we’ve been feeling all along. So welcome to the party Tara.”

Hegseth then told Vela “Moe, we don’t know what the truth is here, there’s accusations, there’s denials, we get that. But the double standard has been glaring for a lot of people in the way Joe Biden was treated vis-à-vis the way some others have been treated,” and asked “Do you think this hurts the Democrat party” that Reade says “I can’t be a part of this party?”, again referring to the Democratic Party.

Vela said that “we have a responsibility to listen anytime anybody feels maligned, a man or a woman, you can be a #metoo supporter like I am, but Pete, I’ll tell you there’s one thing I learned in law school, there is no presumption of truth in the court of law, and there should not be one.”

“So if you’re a #metoo supporter, does that mean that you believe Tara Reid in this case?” Hegseth asked.

“I do not believe Tara Reid in this case, and the reason why, Pete, is because there have been multiple inconsistencies, discrepancies and suspicions in her story,” Vela replied, and went on to reiterate that “You have to prove your allegations, just like you do in a court of law, in the court of humanity. We listen, we listen to the facts, but the truth matters, and Miss Reade has not convinced me that she’s telling the truth.”

Hegseth then changed the subject, asking Figaro about a poll showing that 40% of Democrats under the age of 45 say the party should pick a different nominee.

“Real quick, what does that say about the state of Joe Biden’s nomination right now?” Hegseth asked.

“It says that Joe Biden has one of two choices,” Figaro replied. “Either try to add more progressive platform with this existing task force that they put together, or to try to convince Trump voters and I don’t think he’ll get much he’ll get far with the latter.”

But then she brought the conversation back around to Reade, saying “I wish we had more time so I could go into the presumption of innocence, because right now, as far as black folks are concerned, we have never had the presumption of innocence.”

“Ahmaud Arbery was just shot down in Georgia and did not have an opportunity to talk about whether he was innocent or not, so this pick and choose #metoo, one minute I believe it, the next minute I don’t, I’m just really over it, and it once again shows the hypocrisy within both parties, to be quite honest with you,” Figaro said.

Two white men — 64-year-old Gregory McMichael and his 34-year-old son, Travis McMichael — were arrested this week after video was leaked showing the Feb. 23 killing, which many have described as a “lynching.”

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]