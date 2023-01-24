WATCH: First 2 Reporters at Briefing Ask Biden Spox Jean-Pierre About Pence Classified Docs

Right out of the gate, two different reporters asked White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre about classified documents that were found at former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana home.

Amid two roiling cases of classified documents being found in private spaces, CNN reported Tuesday afternoon that a third can of worms has been opened in the form of about a dozen documents that were discovered in Pence’s home and immediately turned over.

At Tuesday’s White House briefing, after weeks of enduring one hellish bombardment after another over classified documents discovered by Biden aides in President Joe Biden’s private storage spaces, Jean-Pierre got to parry questions about Pence’s documents headache instead.

First up was Aamer Madhani of the AP, and Jean-Pierre vowed the White House would not “politically interfere”:

AAMER MADHANI: So first, I just wanted to ask, is there any reaction to the Vice President Pence’s announcement of finding classified docs in his possession? And then more broadly, most of the rules surrounding classification are created and can be amended by executive order. Does the President believe the system must be reformed? KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: So first, on your first question, look, I’m not going to comment on any ongoing criminal investigation or any investigation. As you all know, the Department of Justice is independent and we will not politically interfere. We’ve been very, very clear about that under this president. The president has been very clear since his campaign promises. And so I’m just going to refer you to Department of Justice. On your second question, I would refer you to the White House counsel’s office.

Caren Bohan of USA Today took a shot at the Pence story, with similar results:

CAREN BOHAN: Follow ups on the Pence issue. Does the White House believe that the Justice Department should appoint a special counsel to investigate former Vice President Pence’s handling of classified documents? KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: That’s for the Department of Justice to decide. CAREN BOHAN: And now that we’re seeing the two most recent vice presidents discover classified documents in their private homes, does this suggest that there is a larger problem within the government where classified documents are not where they’re supposed to be? Do a lot of people have documents outside of where their properly supposed to be stored? KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: I’m not going to comment from here on that. I would refer you to the White House counsel and any anything related to classified documents from here.

