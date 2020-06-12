Fox News anchor Shannon Bream called out and debunked in real time Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick’s absurd comparison between the a few hundred protestors occupying a small section of downtown Seattle with ISIS shock troops invading and terrorizing cities across the Middle East.

During a Sunday night appearance on Fox News at Night, Patrick mocked Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan for her decision to allow a combination of anarchists and Black Lives Matter protestors — some of whom are armed —to set up camp in a six-block section of her city, which the group has now called the “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone.” Durkan has pulled the police out of a precinct inside the area to de-escalate tensions and, so far, the building has not been assaulted or destroyed in the same way the Minneapolis 3rd precinct was in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd.

“You asked before the break if what we are seeing in Seattle ever happened in Texas, not on your life,” Patrick bragged. “If we had a mayor or a police chief that did this in a Texas town, we would call in the National Guard, we would call in the Texas Rangers, we would call the Department of Public Safety and we would put an end to it and we would arrest those who are, in my view, have extorted money from folks, threatening people in their own homes.”

Patrick, a former conservative talk radio host and hardcore nativist, enjoys a dubious rhetorical reputation of making outrageous comments about the pandemic, claiming absurd leaps in logic about mass shootings, and pushing vicious accusations linking Democrats as well as Fox News contributor Geraldo Rivera to woman’s murder by an undocumented immigrant. He once again lived up to his track record on Thursday, first by conflating the Seattle protestors’ radical agenda with that of the Democratic presidential nominee, who has publicly rejected calls to “defund the police.”

“I want the people of America to understand what they’re seeing. This is what America will be if Joe Biden and the Democrats win,” Patrick claimed. “And for the Independents out there, and the soccer moms, those groups who may lean Democrat, your family will be in danger and all you have to do — we are seeing the laboratory right now. We are seeing this experiment. Can you imagine, Shannon, you and your family living in one of these residences in this area? Having to show your I.D. before you go into your own home? This is unimaginable and this is the future.”

Bream then pointed to criticism of on-the-ground reporting from the New York Times that has been criticized for being far too credulous about the protest occupation. “Is it a bit much, are you overstating it by saying people’s lives will be in danger because of activities like what we are seeing in Seattle?

“You bet, when you take out law enforcement, when you let the mob control your life, this is no different than ISIS taking over cities in the Middle East,” Patrick claimed, further ratcheting up the hyperbole. “These are people with guns threatening people who may or may not agree with them and this Kumbaya…”

“Well, they’re not beheading people and throwing them off buildings!” Bream broke in, offering but the most extreme example in debunking Patrick’s analogy.

“They’re not beheading people and throwing them off buildings,” Patrick quickly conceded. “But they have taken away their freedom. They’ve taken away their liberty. They are now apparently charging a tax or a fee for protection like the mob board or a gang would.”

“So Shannon, is this the way you want to live?” Patrick then asked. “Is this the way anyone in America wants to live, one day they wake up and the police are gone and some guy with a gun out front is telling them, hey, show me your papers? This would never stand in any state run by a Republican governor. Never stand.”

Relatedly, in 2017, Patrick helped lead the passage of a “anti-sanctuary cities” bill in the Texas legislature that forced local law enforcement to work with federal immigration agents, allowing them to ask anyone in the state their immigration status. After the passage of what critics called the “show-me-your-papers” bill, Patrick praised it along highly partisan lines: “[It] will ensure that no liberal local official can flaunt the law.”

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

