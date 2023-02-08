WATCH: Gayle King Calls Kamala Harris ‘Madam President’ After VP Declares She’ll Definitely Be On Biden 2024 Ticket

CBS anchor Gayle King promoted Vice President Kamala Haris by calling her “Madam President” at the end of an interview in which the VP declared she’d definitely be President Joe Biden’s running mate in 2024.

The president has said over and over again that it is his intention to run for reelection, and definitely with VP Harris, including the first time he was asked just two months into his term. But both questions — will he run and will he replace Harris — have persisted nonetheless.

Those questions arose again when The New York Times published a profile chock full of anonymous quotes from Democrats questioning her place on the ticket.

On Wednesday’s edition of CBS Mornings, King asked about the criticism, and Harris assured her that president Biden “intends to run” and “if he does, I’ll be running with him.”

As King closed out the interview with one last question about classified documents, she confidently thanked “Madam President” for her time:

GAYLE KING: You know, last night, Joe Biden’s supporters said he had a great night, that he was on. He was firing on all cylinders. It’s being described as a soft launch for the presidential campaign, which leads me to you because I want to know how you’re feeling. Your supporters are saying you personally are taking a lot of incoming. Will she be on the ticket? Will she not be on the ticket? She seems to be in a damned if she does, damned if she doesn’t situation. How are you feeling about the job these days that you’re doing and people’s perception of you on the ticket? VP KAMALA HARRIS: Well, let me first of all say, as the president has said, he intends to run, and if he does, I’ll be running with him. As it relates to the work of being vice president. Listen, I love the American people. Today, for example, I’m going to be traveling to Atlanta, Georgia, to meet with a bunch of college students about the work we’re doing on the climate crisis. We are doing, again, historic work that’s about creating jobs, but also investing in a clean energy economy. Tomorrow, I’m going to be in Minnesota. Yesterday, I convened a bunch of foreign policy experts around an upcoming trip, my second trip to Munich, Germany, to speak on behalf of the American people at the Munich Security Conference. There’s important good work that’s happening, and I take the job very seriously, and I’m honored to serve. GAYLE KING: All right. I know you’re very busy, Madam Vice President, but I think people want to know, are you feeling okay? Doing okay. VP KAMALA HARRIS: I am doing quite well. I appreciate you, Gayle. I appreciate it. Thank you. I’m doing quite well. Thank you for asking. GAYLE KING: One more thing before you go. (Tony Dokupil sneezes) Bless you, Tony. One more thing, Tony just sneezed. VP KAMALA HARRIS: Bless you, Tony. GAYLE KING: What do you think needs to be done to stop, to figure out a way to handle classified documents? Because it seems to be equal opportunity screw-ups on both sides. VP KAMALA HARRIS: Well, listen, when we look at the nature of these documents, they’re very serious and they’re they’re very good rules and protocols in place. And I know that they are being followed. GAYLE KING: All right. Thank you for your time, Madam President. I know you’ve got a lot to do. VP KAMALA HARRIS: Good to be with you, Gail. Thank you so much. Thank you, everyone. GAYLE KING: Always good to see you.

Watch above via Boston Public Radio.

