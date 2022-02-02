WATCH: Jen Psaki Laughs When Reporter Asks Has Biden Ever ‘Been Ambushed By a Cake?’

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki couldn’t help but laugh when she was asked “has [President Joe Biden] ever been ambushed by a cake?”

At Tuesday’s press briefing, things got a little weird toward the end of Bloomberg White House Correspondent Justin Sink’s question time, as he drew a laugh from Psaki while asking about the trials and tribulations of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson:

MR. SINK: There’s been a bit of a controversy this week on the other side of the pond. Prime Minister Johnson and the actions of him and his staff — a report came out this week. I’m wondering: Is the President aware of what’s going on? Is he at all worried that that political controversy is impacting, you know, the U.S. and UK’s ability to, sort of, press President Putin on the Ukraine situation? And, you know, has he ever been “ambushed by a cake”? (Laughs.) How — MS. PSAKI: Has the President ever been ambushed by a cake? (Laughs.) Not that I’m aware of. MR. SINK: But just what his reaction is, sort of, to this controversy that’s been blowing up. MS. PSAKI: You know, I have not spoken with him specifically about the reports in the UK. But what I can tell you is that he is confident in the important partnership we have with the United Kingdom, the role they play as an important partner in making clear to Russia the unacceptable nature of the buildup of troops and their bellicose rhetoric as it relates to Ukraine. And that certainly has not changed, despite cakes in anyone’s faces.

There’s also no indication that Biden has ever been ambushed by a girl in a short skirt and a long jacket.

Sink’s question was a riff on a quote from MP Conor Burns, who said in Johnson’s defense that “As far as I can see, he was in a sense, ambushed with a cake,” and not attending “a premeditated, organized party.”

