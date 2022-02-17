WATCH: Jen Psaki Pushes Back on Conservative Claim Biden’s Black Woman Supreme Court Pledge is ‘Racist’ Against Latino Judges

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked to respond to the claim that “nominating a Black woman to the Court versus qualified Latino judges,” as detailed in a new set of ads, “is racist.”

President Joe Biden has pledged to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer and will name his nominee by the end of February — which is Black History Month.

But a new pair of ads from the conservative Club for Growth — one in Spanish and the other in English — attacks that promise by showing names and photos of Hispanic judges, with text that says “These are qualified minority judges who aren’t being considered for the Supreme Court because they’re not Black women,” and the claim that “Biden chose radical racial politics instead of qualified judges.”

CBS News White House correspondent Ed O’Keefe asked Ms. Psaki about the ads at a White House press briefing Wednesday, and she pushed back against the idea that the president’s promise would produce anything other than a “qualified” nominee:

MR. OKEEFE: Just real quick on this: The Club for Growth is now running ads in English and in Spanish targeting Latino audiences and suggesting that the President’s focus on nominating a Black woman to the Court versus qualified Latino judges — and they list a few in their ad — is racist. What do you make of that? MS. PSAKI: Well, the Supreme Court has been around for 230 years; there’s never been a Black woman who served on the Supreme Court. The President believes that’s a problem with past processes and not a lack of qualified Black women to serve on the Supreme Court. There are also opportunities — perhaps in the future, we’ll see — to nominate others; we don’t know at this point in time. But the President is proud of the range of credible, qualified candidates he’s looking at and looking forward to making an announcement soon.

The Club for Growth put out a statement in response to Psaki, restating their objection.

Watch above via NBC News.

