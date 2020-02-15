Former GOP Congressman Ron Paul offered a scathing assessment of President Donald Trump’s first term on Fox News, giving him barely-passing grades on everything from immigration to the economy to foreign policy.

Speaking with Fox News weekend host Jesse Watters, who for the second week in a row hosted a guest and seemed to get far more than he bargained for, Paul did not hold back in criticizing Trump, even as Watters lobbied hard for better marks.

Begging with immigration, a topic near and dear to Paul and Trump voters, Watters asked for the libertarian congressman’s assessment fo the president.

“Depends on what day of the week it is. It’s up and down. He doesn’t get an A-plus from me. I don’t like walls and fences and things like that,” Paul said, explicitly dismissing Trump’s signature immigration theme. “Illegal immigration is down. So he gets a low C,” he elaborated, as Watters uttered a pained “ooh” in response.

“I don’t think he’s completely failed,” Paul continued, damning with faint praise, “because he does talk a little bit about my theory about what we do, ‘If you don’t subsidize something it will help. If you subsidize something you get more of it.’ The subsidies for illegally entering this country is the main motivating factor for us to have our problem.”

“A low C-minus is a tough grade, Congressman. I would maybe give him a B-plus,” Watters countered, quickly getting a second opinion on the record. “Tell me about his economic policy. Why do you stand on that in terms of the grade?”

“Partially I endorse,” Paul said, before praising Trump’s efforts to lower taxes and decrease regulations. But he then ripped Trump for publicly attacking the Federal Reserve chairman in an effort to have interest rates adjusted more to his liking. “You want interest rates designed by the marketplace, not by putting pressure on the Federal Reserve saying ‘Get those rates down!,'” Paul said, before blasting Trump’s failed promise to cut the deficit. “Zero rate interest rates is the craziest thing, ever. It’s not going to work. The biggest problem with that overall is what a lot of people are admitting now. It creates a lot of debt. It’s huge. Just this week, $14 trillion This is unsustainable.”

“Yeah, well, we’ve been saying that for decades, the debt is out of control and keeps getting bigger and bigger. Neither party is going to do anything about that,” Watters responding, blithely contradicting decades of Republican talking points and Trump’s own boasts. “What was the grade — what was the grade for economic policy? You got to admit it’s a job boom, right now.”

“C minus,” Paul said, not biting on Watters’ argument at all.

“You are a tough grader!” Watters interrupted. “I would like to see your grades with Barack Obama.”

“Foreign policy. I just have to step in,” Watters then said, moving on moments later. “He’s probably someone that’s right up your alley. He’s not starting a lot of new wars. He wants to get out of the Middle East. Clearly, you have to give him better than a C-minus, Congressman Paul,” Watters pleaded, now not even trying to hide his grade-grubbing on behalf of the president.

“I think we’re in the same category. Let me give that some thought,” Paul answered, before indicting Trump for again failing to live up to his 2016 rhetoric. “No, if we go by what he says, what he said, what he says in the campaign. He deserves a B-plus. ‘I’m coming home, I’m stopping wars.’ Take, Syria, for instance, he said that ‘What we need to do is come home.’ He makes that announcement and the next day he sends more troops over there. It’s still a mess.”

“Well, there’s always the second term,” Watters said by way of defending Trump. “And that’s almost a guarantee.”

“Too much intervention for me,” Paul explained in the cross-talk.

“Alright, well, I think any intervention is too much for you,” an exasperated Watters offered up. “Did I hear any final grade on foreign policy?”

“On foreign policy, it’s another C-minus,” Paul declared.

“OK,” Watters said, shaking his head to the side. “C-minuses across the board.”

“What he says, I’d give him a B,” Paul clarified, “But what happens is we’re doing the same old things…”

“Alright…alright…I got you…thank you,” Watters then muttered over Paul’s complaints, wrapping up an interview.

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

