Former Vice President and current Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden was asked to respond to fellow candidates who took swipes at him over the weekend, and Biden had a brief, cheerful reply.

Democratic candidates like Senators Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) took what were seen as veiled swipes at Bidin during last weekend’s California Democratic Convention.

After a town hall in New Hampshire Tuesday, CNN’s Arlette Saenz asked Biden to respond.

“What do you think of those Democrats who took swipes at you in California over the weekend?” Saenz asked.

“See you around,” Biden said, with a grin that can be seen from space.

“Specifically responding to things that you’ve said, Bernie Sanders saying you can’t go back to the past, Elizabeth Warren saying…” Saenz continued.

“Who’s going back to the past?” Biden interrupted.

“Look, I understand. I don’t blame them,” Biden continued. “They’ve got to, you know, they’re good folks but, you know, as I said, see you around.”

At that California convention, Warren said “Some Democrats in Washington believe the only changes we can get are tweaks and nudges. If they dream at all, they dream small. Some say if we’d all just calm down, the Republicans will come to their senses. But our country is in a time of crisis. The time for small ideas is over.”

Sanders hit Biden for not showing up, and for his “old ways,” telling the crowd “As you all know, there is a debate among presidential candidates who have spoken to you here in this room and those who have chosen for whatever reason not to be in this room about the best way forward. We cannot go back to the old ways. We have to go forward with a new and progressive agenda.”

Sanders also made “no middle ground” a theme of his speech, a reference to a quote from a Biden adviser that has been widely used to attack Biden instead.

Watch the clip above, via CNN.

