WATCH Kamala Harris’ Short and Snappy Response When Asked if Republicans Are Attempting a ‘Coup’ on Jan. 6

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris had a short yet emphatic response when asked if she believes Republicans are attempting a “coup” by plotting to reject President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory over President Donald Trump when those results are certified on Jan. 6th.

On Monday night, the incoming VP and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff went for takeout to Washington, DC’s Floriana Restaurant, after which VPE Harris spoke briefly with reporters.

Harris was first asked how she plans to work with “Republicans who refuse to still acknowledge the fact that you and President-elect Joe Biden have won the election,” and responded by emphasizing that victory.

“When Joe Biden and I are inaugurated on January 20 — which we will be, and Joe Biden will be the next president of the United States and I will be the next Vice President of the United States— we are committed to working with all leaders, regardless of who they voted for to address issues like what we need to do to support our small businesses, and to get them back open,” Harris said, adding that in order to do that, the country must “get control of the virus.”

The Atlantic’s Edward-Isaac Dovere then said “There are a lot of people who see what’s going on Wednesday as an attempted active coup of the US government,” and asked “Is that what you see? Is this a coup attempt?”

According to Dovere’s pool report, the VP-elect responded “Let me just tell you something: We’re going to be inaugurated, period,” but a review of the pool video reveals the actual quote was “Let me just tell you something: We’re going to be inaugurated. Periodt.”

House and Senate Republicans have promised to object when Vice President Mike Pence certifies the results on Jan. 6, but none have the power to change the outcome.

Watch above via The Hill.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]