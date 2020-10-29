Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is scheduled to speak to supporters Thursday afternoon in Broward County, Florida, before he heads to an evening rally in Tampa.

The events come amid an intense focus on Florida in the closing day of the election, with Democrats warning that Biden will not be able to win the state unless Democratic turnout improves in South Florida.

Biden’s campaign also announced Thursday that Democratic presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (CA) would visit Florida on Saturday for campaign stops in Broward County, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach. Those events come after former President Barack Obama visited Tampa to campaign on Tuesday.

Thursday marks the fourth day Biden has visited Florida since the end of August, more time than he has spent in any state other than Pennsylvania.

Biden’s rally in Broward County will kick off at 1:30 p.m. Eastern. His event in Tampa will begin at 6:30 pm.

Watch above via the Biden campaign.

