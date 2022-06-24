WATCH LIVE: Biden Speaks on Supreme Court Overturning Roe

President Joe Biden is set to deliver remarks on the Supreme Court decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization from the Cross Hall of the White House on Friday.

The decision overturned the fundamental right to an abortion, which was established nearly a half a century ago with Roe v. Wade. The ruling, which removes the Constitutional protection for abortion, allows states to determine their own restrictions on the procedure. About half the states have already said they will move to ban abortion.

As NBC News correspondent Pete Williams noted Friday, the historic decision marks the first time the Supreme Court has ever granted a Constitutional right, as it did when Roe was decided, and then taken it away.

Williams explained what this decision — which overturned two rulings, Roe v. Wade and Casey v. Planned Parenthood — means for abortion in America.

“Those two rulings stood for the proposition that states could not ban abortion before the age of viability,” Williams said. “They could restrict it during that period up to about 23 weeks, but they couldn’t ban it.”

Now, 13 states are moving to swiftly ban abortion through “trigger laws” that go into effect now that the Supreme Court has struck down Roe. Other states will follow suit with their own legislation to ban or severely restrict abortions.

One of those states is Texas, which currently has a six-week ban, and a full trigger ban that will take effect 30 days from now. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton celebrated the news on Friday, claiming abortions are now illegal in his state.

Biden will speak at 12:30 p.m. EST.

