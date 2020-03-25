WATCH LIVE: Joe Biden Holds Virtual Press Briefing

Former Vice President and Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden is expected to hold a virtual press briefing this afternoon amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Biden was very critical of President Donald Trump’s approach in multiple TV appearances Monday, at one point getting a reminder about coughing into his elbow.

Biden’s campaign has now focused on taking on POTUS, but the Democratic primary race is still underway. Yesterday the New York Times reported the Bernie Sanders campaign intends to participate in a debate next month if there is one.

You can watch live above, via NBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]