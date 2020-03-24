CNN’s The Lead host Jake Tapper chided 2020 Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday for coughing into his hand live on TV.

After Biden coughed into his hand and said, “Excuse me,” Tapper responded, “You know, you’re supposed to cough into your elbow… I learned that actually covering your White House.”

“No, actually that’s true, but fortunately I’m alone in my home,” Biden declared. “But that’s okay. I agree, you’re right.”

Tapper continued, “It’s kind of old school to do it with your hand. Do it into your elbow, you’re supposed to do it.”

“Thank you,” replied Biden.

Watch above via CNN.

