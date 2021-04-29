WATCH LIVE: Kamala Harris Speech on Biden Administration’s First 100 Days

Vice President Kamala Harris is set to visit Baltimore on Thursday to deliver a speech billed as a reminder of “progress” made during President Joe Biden’s first 100 days in office.

The speech notably comes a day after Biden proposed a plan for $1.8 trillion in new spending, dubbed by the administration as the American Families Plan. That’s in addition to Biden’s $2 trillion infrastructure proposal, the American Jobs Plan, and follows $1.9 trillion in stimulus passed in the American Rescue Plan last month. Federal spending will constitute roughly 24 percent of U.S. GDP by 2030 if the latest proposals pass, according to a study by the Penn Wharton School, and roughly double spending on education, housing, and infrastructure.

Harris will deliver her speech as part of the administration’s push to sell its plans to Congress. Biden, meanwhile, is expected to visit Georgia with First Lady Jill Biden, where he will visit former President Jimmy Carter before heading to a drive-in rally in Atlanta.

Harris is scheduled to speak at 2:45 p.m. Eastern. Watch above via the White House.

