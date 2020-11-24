WATCH LIVE: President-elect Joe Biden Announces National Security and Foreign Policy Nominees

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are set to announce the members of their national security and foreign policy teams on Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET.

Biden’s team already revealed several nominees and appointees to the teams on Monday — some of whom will make history if their nominations are approved by the Senate.

Avril Haines would be the first woman to serve as director of national intelligence while Alejandro Mayorkas would be the first immigrant and Latino secretary in the Department of Homeland Security.

Biden also announced Antony Blinken for Secretary of State, Linda Thomas-Greenfield for U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Jake Sullivan as his National Security Advisor, and John Kerry as Special Presidential Envoy for Climate.

The announcement comes a day after the General Services Administration officially declared that the Biden transition process can begin — three weeks after the election — in a letter sent to the President-elect.

Watch above, via NBC News.

