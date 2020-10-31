WATCH LIVE: Trump Holds Rally in Montoursville, Pennsylvania on Saturday

President Donald Trump is scheduled to spend most of his day in Pennsylvania Saturday, hitting a total of FOUR rallies just days before the general election. After a noon rally is in Newton, a second is in Reading, Pennsylvania, and a third in Butler county, his fourth and final rally of the day is set to kick off at 8:15 PM EDT in Montoursville, Pennsylvania.

Montoursville is near Williamsport, PA, home of the Little League World Series and is roughly equidistant from Wilkes-Barre and State College.

The Trump campaign is clearly targeting Pennsylvania since The Keystone State is perhaps the most important state in a path to 270 electoral votes to win the presidency. Polls show Trump currently trailing former Vice President Joe Biden. The most recent poll from Muehlenberg has Biden +5, but there are a few polls that show the race closer.

Biden is spending his day campaign in Michigan where he is set to host two rallies in Flint and Detroit.

Trump’s rally in Montoursville, is set to kick off at 8:15, eastern.

Watch above via the Trump campaign.

