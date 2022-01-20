WATCH: Mitch McConnell Compares ‘African Americans’ with ‘Americans’ at Live Press Conference

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell matter-of-factly compared the voting habits of “African Americans” with those of “Americans” — and he made the remarks during a live press conference.

Members of the Senate Republican Caucus held a press conference on Thursday, during which McConnell was asked about his obstruction of the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.

“What’s your message for voters of color who are concerned that without the John L. Lewis Voting Rights Act, they’re not going to be able to vote in the midterms?” McConnell was asked.

“Well, the concern is misplaced because if you look at the statistics, African-American voters are voting at just as high percentage as Americans,” McConnell replied.

Fact check: African-Americans are Americans.

McConnell continued:

A recent survey, 94 percent of Americans thought it was easier to vote. This is not a problem. Turnout is up biggest turnout since nineteen hundred. It’s simply, they’re being sold a bill of goods to support a democratic effort to federalize elections that Senator Blunt pointed out. This goes back 20 years. The excuses change from time to time, but this has been a Democratic Party goal for decades.

He made no attempt to correct himself in the remainder of his response.

The GOP leader’s comments come on the heels of his rant condemning President Joe Biden for delivering an impassioned speech in support of voting rights, which McConnell described as “shouting that 52 senators and millions of Americans are racist unless he gets whatever he wants.”

The president asked, in that speech, whether senators wanted to be remembered as being “on the side of Dr. King or George Wallace? Do you want to be on the side of John Lewis or Bull Connor? Do you want to be on the side of Abraham Lincoln or Jefferson Davis?”

McConnell may have meant to say that Black voters voted at the same rate as all Americans, which is accurate — for 2020, when the first Black VP was on the ballot, and when then-President Donald Trump was viewed rather unfavorably by the overwhelming majority of Black voters.

But supporters of voting rights would likely argue that such a statistic proves only that there is a powerful motivation for the hundreds of voting restrictions that have been attempted by legislatures since then.

Watch above via Fox News.

