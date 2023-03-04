WATCH: NBC News Correspondent Slams ‘Grotesque’ Donald Trump Jr. CPAC Comments — Anchor Refuses to Play Them

NBC News correspondent Vaughn Hillyard slammed “grotesque” comments made by Donald Trump Jr. at CPAC, and anchor Peter Alexander refused to play the remarks.

On Friday’s edition of MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell Reports, Alexander tossed to Hillyard for a live report during Junior’s speech at the poorly-attended conference.

Don Jr. had apparently just let out his rant against Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman, about whom he said the following to earn rebuke from Hillyard:

And when I said, ‘like, I don’t know, it’s sort of weird that Pennsylvania managed to elect a vegetable.’ They criticize me as being ableist. I didn’t know what that was. But there’s always an ‘ist’. There’s always an “ist.” And it doesn’t matter what you’re talking about. And apparently, an ableist is someone who discriminates against those with disabilities. I said, well, I’m not discriminating against the disabled. I’d love for John Fetterman to have like good gainful employment. Maybe he could be like a bag guy at like a grocery store or…

Hillyard began his report by slamming the comments, then after delivering a broader report on the conference, Alexander noted they would not be playing the remarks:

PETER ALEXANDER: Vaughn, I want to ask you about this. Donald Trump Junior, we just heard moments ago attacking Democratic Senator John Fetterman, who, of course, has been suffering publicly from clinical depression. What has been the reaction there to top Republicans skipping the conference this year, and most notably Ron DeSantis? VAUGHN HILLYARD: Right. As it pertains to Don Junior’s comments about John Fetterman, I’ll just say that they were grotesque comments, and unfair ones at that here as he continues to go through his own health care situation. As for the conference as a whole, here you have Donald Trump who will be speaking here tomorrow. … PETER ALEXANDER: Of course, we’re not going to play those comments from Donald Trump Junior.

Watch above via MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell Reports.

