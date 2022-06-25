WATCH: President Biden Lashes Out at Supreme Court in New Remarks on Abortion Decision

President Joe Biden tore into the Supreme Court in new remarks on yesterday’s decision overturning the constitutional right to abortion.

On Saturday morning, President Biden held a bill signing for S. 2938, the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.

But at the top of his remarks, he took a moment to comment anew on the the news that the Supreme Court has effectively overturned the landmark s Roe v. Wade decision with a 5-4 decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization:

Yesterday, I spoke about the Supreme Court’s shocking decision striking down Roe v Wade. We’ve had a lot of discussion about that in our household, we think is it — Anyway, gentlemen, I know how painful and devastating that decision is for so many Americans, and I mean so many Americans. A decision is implemented by states. My administration is going to focus on how they administer and whether or not they violate other laws, like deciding not to allow people across state lines to get public health services. And we’re going to take actions to protect women’s rights and reproductive health.

After signing the bill, a reporter asked “Is the Supreme Court broken?”

Biden replied “I think the extreme court has made some terrible decisions.”

The president also spoke about the decision on Friday, saying “Today, the Supreme Court of the United States expressly took away the constitutional right from the American people that it had already recognized,” and that “They didn’t limit it. They simply took it away. That’s never been done to a right so important to so many Americans. But they did it. It’s a sad day for the court and for the country.”

He also urged protestors to remain peaceful.

“Peaceful, peaceful, peaceful. No intimidation. Violence is never acceptable. Threats and intimidation are not speech,” he said. “We must stand against violence in any form, regardless of your rationale.”

Watch above via CNN.

