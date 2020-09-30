WATCH: Proud Boys Founder Gavin McInnes Reacts to Trump ‘Stand Back and Stand By’ Order Live in Real Time

Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes reacted in real-time to President Donald Trump’s controversial debate remarks about the far-right extremists by feigning outrage that Trump would presume to issue orders to the group.

In a now-infamous exchange during Tuesday night’s presidential debate in Cleveland, both former Vice President Joe Biden and moderator Chris Wallace challenged President Trump to denounce white supremacists and right-wing militias, but when the two men pressed Trump to actually say the words, he went in a different direction.

“Proud Boys, stand back and stand by,” Trump said, then quickly added, “But I’ll tell you what, somebody’s got to do something about Antifa and the left because this is not a right-wing problem.”

The moment caused instant and intense outrage on Twitter, and intense celebration on Parler — an alternative to Twitter that has attracted flocks of conservative and right-wing users.

But the most immediate reaction came from McInnes, who was podcasting the debate live. During the show, which he describes as “basically Tucker Carlson Tonight if he was a rude drunk,” McInnes did a literal double-take when Trump mentioned the group.

“Did he say Proud Boys?” a stunned McInnes said, to which his guest replied “He certainly the fuck did,” before misquoting Trump back to McInnes.

“He said ‘okay Proud Boys, stand down and stand back, but we have to worry about Antifa,'” the guest said.

“Did he say ‘Proud Boys stand down and stand back?” McInnes repeated, to which the guest replied “He did a general command. He’s the general of the proud boys.”

“I control the Proud Boys, Donald! Do not stand down, do not stand back!” McInnes said, feigning indignation.

Despite the misquote, social media activity shows that the group got the “Stand by” message loud and clear. The Proud Boys posted the clip on Parler with the message “Sorry @gavinmcinnes but we got a new leader..”

Watch the clip above via Proud Boys on Parler.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]