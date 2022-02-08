WATCH: Reporter Asks Psaki is Biden Administration ‘Investigating’ Funding For Anti-Vax Trucker Convoy From ‘Right-Wing Forces’

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked if the administration is “investigating” support for the anti-vaccine mandate trucker convoy, from “right-wing forces” in the U.S.

The so-called “Freedom Convoy” is a protest in Canada that consists of hundreds of shipping trucks banding together in protest of covid vaccine mandates for drivers. The protest has shut down streets and created noise disturbances in the City of Ottowa.

At a White House press briefing Monday, Reuters White House correspondent Andrea Shalal asked Psaki about the source of the convoy’s funding:

MS. SHALAL: [T]his situation on the Canadian bor- — or in Ottawa, the truckers protest: There does seem to be evidence that these truckers are getting support from conservative forces or right-wing forces in the U.S. Are you investigating that at all? Is there any, kind of, you know, involvement of U.S. authorities in looking at those money flows going to these truckers? And are you concerned about it? MS. PSAKI: Well, I would say a couple of things. This doesn’t answer your question, but I just want to get this out there too on this particular topic, and then I’ll come around — I promise. We have been engaged since the outset — well, some of it hopefully answers your question, I should say — of the protests. There have been zero impacts to CBP operations, which is a question people have understandably been asking us. Some — some shipments were rerouted by our law enforcement partners to other points of entry due to road closures. Some shippers have had to reroute. But CBP has been in communication throughout to ensure shipments can be cleared and onto the normal routes. In terms of an assessment of any other engagement from here, we have — we don’t really have any update on that or any investigation to read out at this point in time.

The crowdfunding site GoFundMe dissolved a campaign for the convoy and offered refunds after some objected to their original plan — to donate the funds to charities of their own choosing.

Watch above via NBC News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com