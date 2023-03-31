WATCH: Reporters Bombard Biden With Questions About Trump Indictment — ‘Will It Divide Our Country?’

President Joe Biden was bombarded with questions about the indictment of former President Donald Trump by reporters who asked, among other things, if it “will divide our country?”

The media went into overdrive when News broke on Thursday afternoon that Trump has been indicted by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s grand jury investigating the circumstances around hush money payments to Stormy Daniels. According to reports, Trump faces 34 counts in the sealed indictment, and will be arrested and arraigned on Tuesday.

On Friday morning, President Biden spoke with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House as he prepared to board Marine One en route to Mississippi to visit those devastated by the storms in the region.

As he made his way across the South Lawn, Biden was peppered with questions about the indictment, and offered only curt dismissals:

REPORTER: Are you worried this will further divide our country, the indictment? PRESIDENT BIDEN: I have no comment on that. REPORTER: Are you also concerned about possible unrest in the wake of the indictment. REPORTER: No, I’m not going to talk about Trump’s indictment. REPORTER: What’s your message to Russia as they’re detaining this Wall Street Journal reporter? PRESIDENT BIDEN: Let him go. With due process. REPORTER: What does it say about the rule of law that former President Trupm has been indicted? PRESIDENT BIDEN: I have no comment at all on that. REPORTER: Are you going to expel Russian diplomats or journalists? PRESIDENT BIDEN: That’s not the plan right now. REPORTER: Mr. President, do you think that the charges against Trump are politically motivated. PRESIDENT BIDEN: I have no comment on Trump.

President Biden has several stops and events planned for his trip to Mississippi that will be covered by the press pool, and his departures and arrivals are open to all credentialed reporters.

Watch above via Sky News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com