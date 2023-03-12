WATCH: Rudy Giuliani Rages at Prospect of Trump Getting Indicted in Stormy Daniels Probe, Asks Why Bill Clinton Wasn’t Charged for Affair With Monica Lewinsky

With a Manhattan District Attorney’s investigation reportedly nearing completion, and former President Donald Trump having been offered the chance to testify before the grand jury, one of Trump’s ex-attorneys is aghast at the prospect that the former president could be indicted.

Appearing on Newsmax Saturday, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani roiled over the idea that Trump could be indicted for his role in the hush money payouts to Stormy Daniels. Trump’s invitation to testify before the grand jury is widely thought to be a signal that he is about to be indicted. But to Giuliani, the idea that Trump would be prosecuted is absurd. He likened Trump’s offenses to those of former President Bill Clinton, and his affair with Monica Lewinsky.

“At best, this is a personal case, a sexual case,” Giuliani said. “What about Bill Clinton?! She was a young girl! He was the President of United States! It was in the White House! It was in the Oval Office! And they didn’t prosecute it. And they’re gonna prosecute Donald Trump?!”

The former mayor went on to rail against Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg for pursuing the case.

“I know grand juries,” Giuliani said. “I ran many more grand juries than this bozo did. And people who are real criminals, Bragg. I prosecuted the mafia. Terrorists. Murderers. Brought crime down more than any mayor in the history of the city and prosecuted more big cases than any U.S. attorney ever. I think I know what I’m talking about. You’re a disgrace, Bragg! And your political party has become a fascist political party!”

Watch above, via Newsmax.

