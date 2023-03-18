Stephen Colbert Asks VP Kamala Harris To Explain ‘What Is Great About America?’

Late-night host Stephen Colbert seemed to allude to ex-President Donald Trump’s signature phrase when he asked Vice President Kamala Harris to explain “What is it that is great about America?”

On Wednesday night’s edition of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the host spent multiple segments interviewing the VP, and wrapped up her 6th appearance on his show by asking what she sees in this country “that kindles your love for it”:

STEPHEN COLBERT: You have you have a tough job. Being vice president requires a deep love of country.

VP KAMALA HARRIS: Yes.

STEPHEN COLBERT: And I’m just curious, as someone who or just running for vice president states with President Biden, you need to go all over the United States and you’re the you and the president of the president, the vice president of the entire country, you have a responsibility to everybody out there. What is it that is, to coin a phrase, great about America, and that kindles your love for it?

VP KAMALA HARRIS: There’s so much! There’s, there’s so much! And you’re right. And I have the blessing and privilege of traveling all over our country. And in particular in these years where we have witnessed so-called leaders attempting to create division between us — I meet people who are just the people who who are the ones who are the most optimistic about what is possible, who believe in each other, who understand that we all have so much more in common than what separates us.

People who you know, when people are out there protesting, you know, God love them, because we have a nation that says that we will allow freedom of speech, freedom of association. And for the most part, we all stand for that, even if we agree to disagree.

I look at who we are, we believe in freedom and liberty as Americans, and we fight for it. Now, there will be those at the extremes, but the vast majority of us, I think, great pride and understanding that our democracy will only be as strong as our willingness, each one of us, to fight for it. And when I travel our country, that’s what I see.