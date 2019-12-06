CBS’ The Late Show poked a little fun in its cold open at Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s forceful, “Don’t mess with me” response to a reporter asking if she “hated the president” on Thursday, inserting her into a parody of the classic Jim Croce tune: “You Don’t Mess Around With Jim.”

Opening the show with a clip of Pelosi’s now viral warning to reporter James Rosen of the right-wing TV conglomerate Sinclair, Stephen Colbert’s show cranked up the 1972 hit but changed the lyrics to fit the House Democrats’ ongoing impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump.

“D.C.’s got its hustlers,

White House’s got its bum,

Speaker of the House is Nancy Pelosi,

She’s as pantsuited as they come.

If you violate the Constitution,

She’s not a grandma you want to cross,

Though Donald Trump called her Nervous Nancy,

He better just call her ‘Boss.’

Just because…

They say…you don’t quid pro quo on her watch,

You don’t withhold Ukraine finances,

You don’t hand foreign policy to Giuliani,

And you don’t mess around with Nancy.”

Watch the video above, via CBS.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]