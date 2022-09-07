WATCH: The View‘s Joy Behar Asks Hillary Clinton Point-Blank If She Thinks Trump Will Be Indicted in Espionage Act Probe

The View’s Joy Behar asked former Secretary of State and 2016 presidential nominee Hillary Clinton point-blank if she thinks former President Donald Trump will be indicted over the Espionage Act investigation currently dominating the news.

Secretary Clinton and former First Daughter Chelsea Clinton were guests on Wednesday’s edition of ABC’s The View, to promote their new show Gutsy. Behar told Clinton that about half of her lawyer friends don’t think Trump will be indicted, and asked for her take.

Secretary Clinton’s response was decidedly not “lock him up”:

JOY BEHAR: I was at the dinner party the other night with lawyers and very, very smart and people who are connected to government, everything else. What I was doing there, don’t ask. But I was there and I took a poll and I said, How many people think that Trump is going to be indicted? And half of them thought he would not. They felt that he would get away with it just like he always does. What is your feeling about that? HILLARY CLINTON: I don’t know, Joy. And I don’t want to prejudge. I’ve been prejudged wrongly enough. I’m not going to prejudge somebody else. And so I think the key is what the facts and the evidence are, what the FBI and the intelligence community learn about these documents, how they ended up there. Who else saw them? Because apparently they’ve been moved around. It’s not like they were in a vault. They were in a storage room where people go in and out getting umbrellas for the pool or, you know, something else. So I think that we have to we have to wait and we have to we have to have, I think, two minds about this. No one is above the law, and the rule of law, in a democracy, you know, has to be our standard. But we should not rush to judgment. We should take it seriously. We should be concerned about it. And we should follow the facts and the evidence.

