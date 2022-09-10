WATCH: Trump Boards Plane Being Loaded With Parade of Comically Heavy File Boxes – 3 DAYS After Feds Asked About Missing Docs

Former President Donald Trump can be seen boarding a plane along with a parade of groaningly heavy file boxes in a resurfaced video that was taken 3 days after the federal government contacted Trump about missing documents.

Trump is currently under multiple investigations that could result in criminal charges, including Justice Department probes into his mishandling of classified information under the Espionage Act and his conduct surrounding the January 6 insurrection, and a Fulton County probe of election interference.

But it’s the documents seized during the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago that have dominated news coverage since the raid. Concern has continued to mount with every bombshell revelation, like the court filing that showed that the evidence seized from Mar-a-Lago contained “43 Empty Folders with ‘CLASSIFIED’ Banners” and a total of 48 empty folders with “classified” markings.

Another report said that nuclear secrets of an unidentified country were among the seized documents.On Saturday morning, Meidas Touch posted an intriguing video from last year, writing “Video from May 8, 2021 shows Trump boarding a jet from Florida to Bedminster with multiple boxes bearing a strong resemblance to boxes of top secret materials found at Mar-a-Lago. On May 6, NARA had contacted Trump’s team saying documents were missing and may be at Mar-a-Lago.”

They also posted a link to a timeline of the investigation, which shows that the government contacted Team Trump about the missing papers three days before the video was taken:

May 6: National Archives and Records Administration contacts Trump’s team to say some high-profile presidential documents appear to be missing. “We know things are very chaotic, as they always are in the course of a one-term transition,” Gary Stern, the agency’s chief counsel writes to Trump lawyers. “But it is absolutely necessary that we obtain and account for all presidential records.”

The video is from a May 9 Daily Mail report entitled “Trump jets out of Florida to spend the summer at his Bedminster golf course in New Jersey to escape the heat and plan 2024 election after saying Mother’s Day goodbye to Melania and Barron at Mar-a-Lago” by Lauren Fruen and Rob Crilly.

Watch above via Daily Mail.

