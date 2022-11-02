Model and Trump ex-girlfriend Kara Young confirmed that former President Donald Trump made a racist crack about getting her intelligence from “the white side” of her family when they were dating — and revealed what Trump said after she “corrected” him.

Maggie Haberman’s controversial but much-buzzed-about book Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America contains a very brief passage describing the crack:

Weeks after meeting Young’s parents , Trump told her that she had gotten her beauty from her mother and her intelligence ” from her dad, the white side. ” He laughed as he said it; Young told him that wasn’t something to joke about.

On Tuesday night’s edition of Inside Edition, as promised, Young confirmed the story for anchor Debra Norville, revealed what Trump said when she pushed back on the remark and weighed in very briefly on Trump’s plans to run again in 2024:

DEBRA NORVILLE: What prompts her to speak out now, she says, is an anecdote in Confidence Man, the new bestselling book by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, a comment Haberman says the future president made sometime after meeting Young’s parents. And what she quotes him as saying is, you “got your looks from your mother and your intelligence from your dad, the white side.”

KARA YOUNG: Yeah, that’s true.

DEBRA NORVILLE: And Kara, I see, like, breathing and I’m like, I don’t want to ask you about this because I can tell this is not a happy recollection.

KARA YOUNG: Because it sounds. When someone says something in jest. Are they kidding? You know, it’s, I don’t know.

DEBRA NORVILLE: And when he said that. You corrected him.

KARA YOUNG: Yes. It wasn’t like a fight or anything like that. It was just more like. No, don’t say that. It’s not funny.

DEBRA NORVILLE: How did he respond when you said you can’t say that?

KARA YOUNG: I just, he just said “It was just joking. I was just kidding. You know I don’t think that.”

DEBRA NORVILLE: When Charlottesville happened and then President Trump stood there and said.

TRUMP: But you also had people that were very fine people on both sides.

DEBRA NORVILLE: A lot of people thought he was a racist that day.

KARA YOUNG: You don’t have to ask me how someone is. You can see how they are by what they say and the comments that they make.

DEBRA NORVILLE: It has been six years since she’s spoken to Donald Trump.

KARA YOUNG: I called to congratulate him for winning president as one would.

DEBRA NORVILLE: Do you think Donald will run again?

KARA YOUNG: I think he will. Yeah. I think he wants to.

DEBRA NORVILLE: Do you think he should run?

KARA YOUNG: No.

DEBRA NORVILLE: As Young says, whatever Mr. Trump decides to do politically, this interview is the first and last time she’ll publicly speak about him. Mr. Trump did not return our request for comment.