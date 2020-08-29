WATCH: Trump Rally Crowd BOOS Announcement Telling Them to Mask Up, Trump Brags About Letting Extra People In

The crowd at President Donald Trump’s New Hampshire rally booed when an announcement asking them to put on masks was played, and Trump later bragged about letting extra people into the packed and mostly-maskless event.

About 40 minutes before Trump took to the stage with a slapstick flourish, an announcement came over the public address system at the rally’s venue: “Ladies and gentlemen, and accordance with New Hampshire executive order 63, please wear masks.”

NBC News’ Shannon Pettypiece noted the crowd’s reaction on Twitter, writing “The crowd at Trump’s NH rally just booed an announcement telling people to put on their masks”.

The crowd at Trump’s NH rally just booed an announcement telling people to put on their masks — Shannon Pettypiece (@spettypi) August 28, 2020

When Trump began his speech some time later, he flouted another precaution by bragging about letting more people into the packed event.

“We’re landing, and there are thousands of people along the runways, right?” Trump claimed.

“And I said ‘hy aren’t they here?’, ‘Sir we couldn’t let them in.’,” Trump continued. “Why not? Let’s let them in.”

Despite a brief flirtation with coronavirus precautions as patriotism, Trump has largely reverted to his previous stance of flouting them as a political statement, as evidenced by the maskless throng at his Republican National Convention speech.

As of Saturday, more than 182,000 Americans are confirmed dead of the coronavirus.

Watch the clip above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]