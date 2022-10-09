Trump Brags Jan. 6 Riot Had ‘Biggest Crowd I’ve Ever Seen’ to Cheers at Rally: ‘You Never Hear That’

Former President Donald Trump bragged his crowd on Jan. 6 — which violently stormed the U.S. Capitol following his speech on the Ellipse — was the “largest I’ve ever seen” at a rally Saturday night.

During a speech in Minden, Nevada, Trump noted his rhetoric “sounds like an old-fashioned from 50 years ago-type rally except we have a lot more people than they ever had.”

“In the history of our country nobody’s ever had crowds,” Trump said, before leveling an attack on the press covering his event.

“These corrupt people will never take a camera and turn it around and show them how many people are here,” he said. “They never do it. They’re corrupt.”

“You know the biggest crowd I’ve ever seen?” Trump asked. “January 6th. You never hear that.”

The crowd cheered, as Trump continued, “They were there largely to protest a corrupt and rigged and stolen election. It was the biggest crowd and you never hear that and you see very few pictures of it. But they’re there and that is the biggest crowd I believe I have ever spoken to.”

Those false claims of a stolen election are precisely what fueled that crowd, armed with guns, pipes and other weapons, to storm the Capitol in an attack that left five people dead and resulted in the suicide of four Capitol Police officers. 150 officers in total were wounded in the attack.

Watch above, via Newsmax.

