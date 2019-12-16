WATCH Trump Supporters Sink Adam Schiff Town Hall Into Chaos, Physical Altercations: ‘F**king A**hole!’

Supporters of President Donald Trump sowed chaos at a town hall event held by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff over the weekend, screaming anti-impeachment screeds, accusations of “treason,” and getting into loud altercations with other attendees. Someone got called a “fucking asshole.”

Chairman Schiff, the Democratic congressman who chairs the committee that held hearings which form the basis for the articles of impeachment against Trump, held a town hall meeting in Glendale, California on Saturday, the subject of which was to be the government’s recent recognition of the Armenian Genocide.

But when Schiff began to speak, what can only be described as all or most of hell broke loose.

It began with Trump supporters holding up signs that read “Don’t Impeach,” and then — as Schiff spoke about the importance of recognizing the Armenian Genocide — they shouted things like “Liar!”

This prompted attendees of the event to shout “Out!” and to ask the disruptors to leave, but they persisted. The result was a disruption that lasted several minutes, and included physical altercations between the Trump supporters and the other attendees.

One man with a shaved head repeatedly shouted “You will be going to jail for treason!” and was called a “fucking asshole” as he was being escorted out.

Another protester said that Schiff will “hang” as she was escorted out of the event.

These vocal opponents aside, a recent Fox News poll showed that a majority of Americans — 54 percent — support the impeachment of Trump, and fifty percent support his impeachment and removal from office.

Watch above, via Armenian Media Group of America and KABB Fox 29 San Antonio.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]