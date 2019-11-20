Ranking member of the House Intel Committee Rep. Devin Nunes rattled off a list of what he called “false” and “asinine” allegations against President Donald Trump at an impeachment hearing, but none have been actually shown to be false. While some are unlikely, most of them are simply unproven and others are actually true.

At Wednesday’s House Intelligence Committee hearing in the Trump impeachment inquiry, Ranking Member Nunes delivered a scattershot opening statement that included a mocking litany of supposedly false charges that Democrats have leveled at Trump.

“No conspiracy theory is too outlandish for the Democrats,” Nunes said. “Time and time again they floated the possibility of some far-fetched malfeasance by Trump, declared the dire need to investigate it, and then suddenly dropped the issue and moved on to their next asinine theory.”

“A sampling of their accusations and insinuations includes these,” Nunes said, which we have augmented with a quick documentation of proof where applicable.

“Trump is a long-time Russian agent as described in the Steele Dossier.”

Democrats have accused Trump of being “compromised” by the Russians citing his deference to Russia — which even concerned Fox News’ Chris Wallace enough that he asked Vladimir Putin if he’d compromised Trump — but the Steele Dossier’s specific allegation that the Russians have “kompromat” on Trump remains unproven.

Claim: Unproven/Unlikely

“The Russians gave Trump advance access to emails stolen by the DNC and the Hillary Clinton campaign.”

Trump wrote in his responses to Mueller’s questions that he did not recall having any advance knowledge of the Russia-hacked emails released by Wikileaks. Testimony in the trial of Roger Stone indicates that Trump did have advance knowledge of leaks via Stone — prompting allegations the president lied to Mueller. However, Nunes is correct that there is no evidence Trump had access to the emails themselves.

Claim: Unproven

“The Trump campaign based some of its activities on these stolen documents.”

Trump himself repeatedly expressed his gratitude and affection for Wikileaks during the 2016 campaign, as the group released stolen documents in order to damage the Clinton campaign.

Claim: True

“Trump laundered Russian money through real estate deals.”

This remains unproven, but Trump’s long-term dealings with Russians are well-known, and fuel this allegation. But only the release of his tax returns could really put this one to bed.

Claim: Unproven

“Trump was blackmailed by Russia through his financial exposure with Deutsche Bank.”

Trump’s involvement with the bank are the subject of ongoing investigations.

Claim: Unproven

“Trump had a diabolical plan to build a Trump Tower in Moscow.”

Trump admitted to planning a Trump Tower in Moscow after proof of the plan emerged but tried to cover it up prior to that.

Claim: True

“Trump changed the Republican National Committee platform to hurt Ukraine and benefit Russia.”

The Trump campaign did intervene to change the platform to Putin’s benefit. The Mueller report did not find evidence Trump himself was involved in this effort, though the motives of the aides that carried it out remain unclear.

Claim: Unproven

“Russians laundered money through the NRA for the Trump campaign.”

An investigation into that allegation was blocked by Republican members of the Federal Elections Commission.

Claim: Unproven

“Trump’s son-in-law lied about his Russian contacts while obtaining his security clearance.”

In 2017, Kushner revised a disclosure form by adding over 100 foreign contacts — including Russians — that he had previously omitted.

Claim: True

***

“It’s a long list of charges, all false,” Nunes said of the not-false charges, and added, “I could go on and on and on but I’ll spare you for these moments.” To be clear many of them may not be true and some are unlikely but if the goal was to prove how false the allegations against the President have been, that is far from supported by the facts.

Watch the clip above, via C-Span.

