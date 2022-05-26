WATCH: Video Purportedly Shows Uvalde Shooter Entering Robb Elementary School

A new video has emerged that appears to show the perpetrator behind the Uvalde school shooting as he was about to enter Robb Elementary School.

The Telegraph obtained footage of the gunman, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, outside of a building from which he entered Robb Elementary through an unlocked door. The video shows Ramos dressed in black and seemingly carrying a rifle before he went on to kill 19 children and 2 adults in his horrific rampage. It isn’t clear if this footage was from before or after Ramos had his encounter with an armed security guard at the school.

As America reels from the tragedy in Texas, details continue to emerge about the shooter’s history. Reports indicate the shooter was frequently bullied before dropping out of school, had a tumultuous relationship with his family, and exhibited concerning behavior before the shooting.

In the days before the attack, the shooter posted pictures of his guns to Instagram and sent messages to a woman about his plans. Right before the attack, the shooter announced on social media that he shot his grandmother, who remains in critical condition.

Watch above, via The Telegraph.

