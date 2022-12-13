‘WAY TOO SOON TO GIVE IN NOW!’ Read the Unhinged Texts from GOP Congressmen as They Tried to Overturn the 2020 Election

In the days and weeks after the 2020 presidential election, Republican members of Congress engaged in a feverish effort to overturn Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump. This much was known, but newly-obtained text messages published by Talking Points Memo provide dramatic details of that endeavor.

On Monday, TPM announced it has more than 2,000 text messages that former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows gave to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol insurrection. On that day, a mob of Trump supporters stormed Congress in an attempt to stop its certification of Biden as the winner of the election.

TPM announced it will run a series of articles based on the texts, which the outlet says it obtained from “multiple sources.”

In a story that dropped on Monday, TPM published texts to Meadows from Republican congressmen who sought to keep Trump in power, election results be damned. In all, the publication says it is in possession of more than 450 messages with 34 Republican members of Congress.

After Election Day 2020, various Republican lawmakers pushed the idea that Vice President Mike Pence, who was the presiding officer over the election certification, could refuse to carry out his constitutional duties. Afterward, these lawmakers believed, Republican-controlled legislatures in states Biden won could recognize alternate slates of pro-Trump electors that would be considered valid in the Electoral College, thus putting Trump above the 270 electoral votes needed to win.

Here are the eight most unhinged texts from Republican members of Congress in the piece that TPM published on Monday:

Rep. Ralph Norman, Texas: “Our LAST HOPE is invoking Marshall Law!! [sic]”

Mark, in seeing what’s happening so quickly, and reading about the Dominion law suits attempting to stop any meaningful investigation we are at a point of no return in saving our Republic !! Our LAST HOPE is invoking Marshall Law!! PLEASE URGE TO PRESIDENT TO DO SO!!

Presumably, Norman was going for “martial law.”

Norman again: “WAY TOO SOON TO GIVE IN NOW!!”

Guys, if there was ever a time to stand with our leader who has strengthened our military, stood for life for the unborn, supported Israel, built the wall , appointed conservative judges ect. And we lay down and abandon him JUST BECAUSE THE BIASED MEDIA HAS CALL THE ELECTION?? Now is the time to fight and ADVOCATE for a recount in GA, AZ, Pennsylvania!! What our delegation is doing in SC is gathering on the statehouse steps on Tuesday to advocate for standing with our president and other arguments/options that are at our disposal. For anyone willing to discuss our game plan let me or anyone else know and let’s get on a conference call with concrete plans of action. I will go anywhere anytime to help our cause. Bottom line, it’s time we FIGHT FOR THE ONE PERSON WHO HAS CHANGED THIS COUNTRY!! WAY TOO SOON TO GIVE IN NOW!!

Rep. Brian Babin, Texas: “Liberty!”

Mark, When we lose Trump we lose our Republic. Fight like hell and find a way. We’re with you down here in Texas and refuse to live under a corrupt Marxist dictatorship. Liberty! Babin

Rep. Mike Kelly, Pennsylvania: “…anything I can do to fight these MF’ers…”

We’re in Philadelphia suing Pa. Sec. of State for her illegal meddling in this election and will continue to expose fraudulent actions. Let me know if there’s anything I can do to fight these MF’ers in Pa.? Our President is heroic !! Thank you for all you’ve done and please let the President know just how much he’s loved and appreciated in Pennsylvania! Sincerely, Mike Kelly

Rep. Louie Gohmert, Texas: “Would it possible to ride AF One…?”

Mark, Club for Growth wanted me to help in GA Dec 11& 12 on their bus tour, I’ve also been asked to help this wkend (while I’m still trying to spur people to get REAL winner of Pres recognized since without the Pres OFFICIALLY re-elected, we’re done). Would it be possible to ride AF One to GA Saturday? I’d only need a ride down since I’d stay there longer. Also if Pres had anytime I could drop by today, would love to see u both. Thanks. Louie

Rep. Paul Gosar, Arizona: “China bought Dominion in October for $400 million.”

When is the 45 days up? What date starts the clock ?? Nov 3rd? If it is, then that is December 18!!! China bought Dominion in October for $400 million. If that’s not interference, then should have a report with details and specifics that would validate that either way. And if they didn’t…… Call me I have some fireworks coming out of AZ early tomorrow. Call me anytime, I’m up.

Gosar’s claim that “China bought Dominion,” the voting machine company that’s been the subject of wild and false claims over its role in the 2020 election, is false. Dominion doesn’t even have China-based investors.

Rep. Andrew Clyde, Georgia: “I truly hope [Trump] does create a new platform to complete with Twitter and I hope he calls it Trumpet… ”

Mark, This is Rep Andrew Clyde GA-09. I would like to pass to POTUS that we are still with him, I believe in him and I want to encourage him. I will do my best to continue to fight for election integrity too. Jody Hice suggested this was a good way to reach President Trump with encouragement. I truly hope he does create a new platform to complete with Twitter and I hope he calls it Trumpet and then we can send out notes to each other! Jennifer and I pray for POTUS daily, and FLOTUS too.

Rep. Jim Jordan, Ohio: “…Pence, as President of the Senate, should call out all electoral votes that he believes are unconstitutional as no electoral votes at all…”

On January 6, 2021, Vice President Mike Pence, as President of the Senate, should call out all electoral votes that he believes are unconstitutional as no electoral votes at all — in accordance with guidance from founding father Alexander Hamilton and judicial precedence. No legislative act, wrote Alexander Hamilton in Federalist No. 78, contrary to the Constitution, can be valid. The court in Hubbard v. Lowe reinforced this truth: That an unconstitutional statute is not a law at all is a proposition no longer open to discussion. 226 F. 135, 137 (SDNY 1915), appeal dismissed, 242 U.S. 654 (1916). Following this rationale, an unconstitutionally appointed elector, like an unconstitutionally enacted statute, is no elector at all.

It’s true Alexander Hamilton wrote that actions violative of the Constitution are invalid. However, in the same Federalist Paper that Jordan cites, Hamilton stated the federal courts would be the arbiters of that in such instances and not the vice president. And in the many cases Trump and his legal team brought to various courts, judges across the country – including those on the Supreme Court – rejected his attempts to overturn the election.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com