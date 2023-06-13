‘We Will Be Prepared!’ Jean-Pierre Reassures When CNN’s Jeremy Diamond Asks About ‘War’ Rhetoric From Trump Supporters

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre assured CNN White House correspondent Jeremy Diamond “We will be prepared” when asked about “war” rhetoric from some of ex-President Donald Trump’s supporters in Congress after his bombshell indictment.

Since news of Trump’s indictment on 37 counts for violating the Espionage Act broke, Trump and his defenders have been throwing fits of apoplectic rage. Some of that manifested itself in veiled and not-so-veiled messages suggesting incitement to war.

NSC spokesman John Kirby joined KJP at Monday’s press briefing, during which several reporters took cracks at getting one or the other to comment on the Trump case.

Diamond got a response by citing rhetoric from the likes of GOP Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona and Steve Bannon and Kari Lake that is strongly suggestive of violence:

JEREMY DIAMOND: So — so, in addition to attacking the integrity of the Justice Department, some of the former President Trump’s allies have also talked in pretty bellicose terms about what’s happening. Congressman Andy Biggs said, “We have now reached a war phase,” saying an “eye for an eye.” Steve Bannon said, “We’re at war.” Kari Lake suggested that President Biden, the Attorney General Garland, and the Special Counsel would have to go through millions of gun-owning Americans to get to the former President. Do you have any response to that kind of rhetoric? And what — what danger do you think it presents in our country? MS. JEAN-PIERRE: So, look, what I will say is what I just kind of reiterated: what the President’s focus is on. He’s focusing on delivering for the American people. As it relates to any kind of protest — we have said this before; we have said this in other iterations of this — is that we are always prepared and don’t want to speculate from here. And I think the Admiral kind of stated this as well, is how we just function on a day-to-day basis. And we’re just going to stay prepared. And we’re going to just continue to give the Department of Justice its independence, make sure it continues to have its integrity. We’re going to continue to believe and — and certainly respect the rule of law. And we’re just not going to comment beyond that. JEREMY DIAMOND: To — to that end, has the President been briefed on preparations for the former President’s appearance at a federal courthouse tomorrow? MS. JEAN-PIERRE: So, as you know, the President regularly — regularly gets braf- — briefed every morning by his National Security Council and his intelligence — the intelligence community. Every morning, as you all know, or — or every day, to be more — to more precise. I just don’t have anything else to share. What I can tell you: certainly not going to speculate from here, and we will be prepared.

Watch above via The White House.

