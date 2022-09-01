‘We Won! We Won!’ After Losing Election Sarah Palin Rants ‘We Won Pretty Handedly’ If Not for Ranked Choice Voting

Former Governor Sarah Palin angrily ranted that “We won pretty handedly” had it not been for Alaska’s voting rules following her loss in a special election to fill Alaska’s vacant House seat.

Democrat Mary Peltolta was declared the winner over Palin on Wednesday as a result of Alaska’s system, which advanced the top three candidates regardless of party in June’s primary election, then awarded the seat to Peltolta after she won the ranked-choice general election using second-choice votes from third-place finisher Nick Begich to achieve a majority.

Palin spoke with Rebecca Palsha of Alaska’s News Source after learning she’d been defeated, and railed against the system to supporters at her headquarters:

REBECCA PALSHA: Here’s a little bit of what she had to say, learning the results of this race. SARAH PALIN: Well, you know, I’m not surprised. But I do know now that we have a couple of jobs in front of us. One is to explain to Alaskans what this ranked choice voting actually results in. They’re going to see it firsthand because Alaskans do not want this empowerment to Biden and Pelosi and others who want to lock up our state. They do not want a representative of that agenda to go vote for them in Congress. … REBECCA PALSHA: Here’s her reaction and talking about how she feels for the general election that he should drop out of the race. SARAH PALIN: We as Alaskans. Yeah. If we can influence Nick Begich to get the heck out of the race and allow winner take all like it should be. But you know, back in June we won. We won it, what, had it been winner take all? Out of 50, nearly 50 candidates, we won pretty handedly, right? And from there, go, oh, ranked choice voting comes kickin’ in, and then it becomes convoluted, complicated, like, oh, how many second place votes you get? How many third place votes you get? I don’t know! I was telling people all along, don’t comply!

Palin also tried to sound a hopeful note, telling Palsha, “We have just begun. And we, it’s, it’s a fight for what is right for Alaska and for our nation. And I do repeat that you don’t need a title. You don’t need an office to make a difference. So we’re going to get out there using whatever tools and forums and formats that we have to fight for what’s right.”

Watch above via Alaska’s News Source.

