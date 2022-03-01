‘We’re Coming for Your Ill-Begotten Gains’: Biden BLASTS Russian Oligarchs, Says Putin ‘Has No Idea What’s Coming’

President Joe Biden used part of his State of the Union address on Tuesday to go after President Vladimir Putin and Russian oligarchs amid Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine.

“Together with our allies –we are right now enforcing powerful economic sanctions. We are cutting off Russia’s largest banks from the international financial system,” said Biden in front of Congress. “Preventing Russia’s central bank from defending the Russian ruble, making Putin’s $630 billion ‘war fund’ worthless. We are choking off Russia’s access to technology that will sap its economic strength and weaken its military for years to come.”

Biden then turned to his message for Russian oligarchs, some of whom the United States and its allies have already announced sanctions against in response to the invasion.

“Tonight I say to the Russian oligarchs and corrupt leaders who bilked billions of dollars off this violent regime: No more,” he said. “I mean it.”

Biden announced that “the United States Department of Justice is assembling a dedicated task force to go after the crimes of Russian oligarchs. We’re joining with our European allies to find and seize their yachts their luxury apartments your private jets. We’re coming for your ill-begotten gains.”

He added of Putin, “He has no idea what’s coming.”

The president also announced that the United States is closing off its airspace to Russian aircraft.

Watch above, via CNN.

