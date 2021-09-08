West Virginia Gov. Goes Off on ‘Crazy’ Vaccine Conspiracies: ‘How Difficult Is This to Understand?’

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice (R) expressed great exasperation with conspiracy theories surrounding the Covid-19 vaccines in his daily briefing on Wednesday.

During his briefing, Justice said he’s concerned about political division over the public health crisis.

As of this posting, West Virginia reports that 3,169 people have died from Covid-19. “It’s beyond belief terrible,” the governor said.

“It’s hard to sleep when you’re worried — you’re worried about everybody. You’re worried about what’s going on, you’re worried about the hard-headedness of people that are refusing to take the vaccines,” he continued.

Justice said that 90 percent of all hospitalizations in his state are unvaccinated people, before adding this:

For God’s sakes a livin’, how difficult is this to understand? Why in the world do we have to come up with these crazy ideas — and they’re crazy ideas — that the vaccine’s got something in it and it’s tracing people wherever they go. And the same very people that are saying that are carrying their cell phones around. I mean, come on. Come on.

You can watch the video above.

