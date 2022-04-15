‘What?!?’ Hosts, Audience Lose It When Psaki Reveals Weirdest Question She’s Been Asked at a Briefing

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki brought down the house at a live taping when she revealed the “weirdest” question she’s ever been asked at a briefing.

Ms. Psaki was a guest Thursday night on a live episode of Pod Save America, during which host Jon Lovett and comedian Mike Birbiglia bantered with the press secretary to introduce a game show bit.

Birbiglia joked that Psaki’s job prepares her well for a standup comedy career dealing with hecklers, and Lovett used that cue to ask a question whose answer stunned Birbiglia and brought down the house:

MR. LOVETT: So, Jen. Speaking of hecklers, what would you say is the weirdest question you’ve gotten in your time in the briefing room? MS. PSAKI: There are many. But the weirdest question I think that sticks with me and sticks with the members of the press team is, will you commit to us today not to euthanize the president’s dog? MR. BIRBIGLIA: What?!? MS. PSAKI: Yes. Will you commit that you will not kill the president’s dog? Yes. I will commit not to kill the president’s dog… MR. LOVETT: No matter how many people he attacks. MS. PSAKI: Right. Right. MR. LOVETT: We’ll sweep ’em under the rug. MR. BIRBIGLIA: Who asked that? Who asked that question? MR. LOVETT: You think Doug had COVID? No, no. He was attacked. I’m so sorry. We’ll cut this. Nah, we’ll leave it in.

The answer to Birbiglia’s question is the New York Post’s Steve Nelson, who had this exchange with Psaki last March following reports of a “biting incident” involving then-First Dog Major Biden:

MR. NELSON: Can you confirm that it was a Secret Service member who was bitten? And can you also reassure the public that Major Biden will not be euthanized as a result of this? MS. PSAKI: Well, certainly, Major Biden is a member of the family, so I can assure you that. I don’t have details on the individual. I would encourage you to ask the Secret Service, but I’m not going to have any more individ- — details, other than that.

Major wasn’t euthanized, but eventually departed the People’s House when the adjustment proved too difficult for dog and humans alike.

Listen above via Crooked Media.

