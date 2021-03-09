Things took a dark turn when a reporter asked White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki if First Dog Major Biden will be euthanized over a recent incident that resulted in an injury to a member of the White House staff.

Psaki took questions at Tuesday’s briefing, including several about the reported “biting incident” involving the youngest Biden dog. Psaki confirmed the incident took place Monday, that it required medical treatment of a non-serious injury, and that the dogs’ travel to Delaware was not related to the incident.

But the New York Post’s Steve Nelson dug a little deeper, asking Psaki a grim two-parter.

“Can you confirm that it was a Secret Service member who was bitten?” Nelson asked, then added “And can you also reassure the public that Major Biden will not be euthanized as a result of this?”

“Well, certainly, Major Biden is a member of the family, so I can assure you that,” an aghast Psaki replied.

“I don’t have any more details on the individual. I would encourage you to ask the Secret Service but I’m not going to have any more details other than that,” she added.

