The White House has already taken steps not to renew subscriptions to the New York Times and the Washington Post, and now it appears they don’t want this merely limited to the White House.

President Donald Trump made a comment to Sean Hannity this week about “terminat[ing]” the subscriptions of both papers, after which the White House actually did so:

White House says it’s going to do things and doesn’t always follow through, but NYT and WaPo subscriptions were ended. Some aides privately expressing regret. But doubt Trump will stop reading either. WaPo *online* subscription remains. WH still gets WSJ, Hill, NY Post etc. pic.twitter.com/1H3lzdBtYM — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) October 24, 2019

Per the Wall Street Journal, the White House is planning to tell federal agencies to stop their subscriptions as well.

The statement provided by Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham says, “Not renewing subscriptions across all federal agencies will be a significant cost saving—hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars will be saved.”

