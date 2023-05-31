White House Savages Comer Investigations as ‘Fact-Free Politically-Motivated Goose Chase’ For ‘Fox News Spotlight’

Ian Sams, the Biden White House spokesperson for oversight and investigations, savaged House Oversight Chairman James Comer (R-KY) on Wednesday and dismissed “his so-called ‘investigations’” as mere “political stunts.”

Sams’s statement came in response to the latest phase of Comer’s ongoing battle with FBI Director Christopher Wray, who the Kentucky Republican threatened to charge with contempt last week.

Wray and Comer spoke on the phone Wednesday and Wray reportedly told Comer he could “view the FD-1023 document, allegedly containing Biden bribery allegations, in person at FBI HQ,” reported Punchbowl’s Max Cohen. Comer had subpoenaed the document earlier in the month and had vowed to hold Wray in contempt if it was not turned over by Tuesday.

Comer released his own statement on Wednesday: “On my call with FBI Director Wray, the FBI finally confirmed the existence of the FD-1023 form alleging then-VP Joe Biden engaged in a criminal bribery scheme.”

🚨On my call with FBI Director Wray, the FBI finally confirmed the existence of the FD-1023 form alleging then-VP Joe Biden engaged in a criminal bribery scheme. Anything short of producing these documents to @GOPoversight is not in compliance with my subpoena. Statement👇 pic.twitter.com/doK7PNheZE — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) May 31, 2023

“Anything short of producing these documents to @GOPoversight is not in compliance with my subpoena,” he concluded and noted in additional text that he “will begin contempt of Congress proceedings” if the document is not handed over.

Sams lit into Comer further, declaring, “This silly charade by Chairman Comer is yet another reminder that his so-called ‘investigations’ are political stunts not meant to get information but to spread thin innuendo and falsehoods to attack the President.”

“He has already admitted this isn’t about uncovering facts but about trying to hurt the President’s poll numbers, so the only question left is how long he will waste time, energy, and taxpayer dollars to support a fact-free politically- motivated goose chase simply to get media attention and the Fox News spotlight,” Sams concluded.

Comer, who is a very frequent guest on Fox News, kicked a firestorm of criticism on Fox & Friends First when he was asked if he believed his investigations had “moved the needle.” While the Fox host was referring to media coverage, Comer replied, “Absolutely. Absolutely. There’s no question. You look at the polling and right now Donald Trump is seven points ahead of Joe Biden and trending upward. Joe Biden is trending downward.”

