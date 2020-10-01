White Supremacist Daily Stormer Founder Heard Trump’s ‘Stand By’ Comment as Chilling Command: ‘Get Ready for War’

Andrew Anglin, founder of the neo-Nazi website Daily Stormer, interpreted President Donald Trump’s “Stand back and stand by” remark as an unambiguous call to arms, writing on the site that the command “gave me shivers.”

Anglin wrote a lengthy, gushing commentary about Trump’s performance in Tuesday night’s presidential debate, and particularly the moment moderator Chris Wallace and former Vice President Joe Biden pressed Trump to explicitly condemn white supremacists and right-wing militia groups.

“Proud Boys, stand back and stand by,” Trump said, in a remark that prompted widespread outrage — and online celebration from that extremist group’s members. You can count Anglin in the latter category.

Halfway through his commentary — which included anti-Semitic bile directed at Wallace — Anglin described the exchange, then wrote “He didn’t condemn anyone, and he didn’t tell them to stand down – he told them to stand back and to stand by.”

Anglin wrote that he interpreted the remark as “wait until I give the signal,” then added “I got shivers. I still have shivers. He is telling the people to stand by. As in: get ready for war.”

He also wrote of a later exchange in which Trump was asked to urge his supporters to remain calm during the election.

“He’s not going to let these people just roll over him with this fraud plot. He’s going to tell his people to go out into the streets. He was asked to agree not to tell people to go out into the streets and he wouldn’t,” Anglin wrote.

Trump passed up another opportunity to unequivocally and explicitly condemn groups like the Proud Boys on Wednesday, instead claiming he’d never heard of them and adding that “they have to stand down and let law enforcement do their work.”

See a screenshot of the relevant commentary below.

