Whopping 61 Percent of REPUBLICANS Want Trump to Face Primary Opponent — Or Not to Run at ALL in 2024

A new poll shows that a large majority of Republican voters want former President Donald Trump to either face a primary challenge in 2024 — or not to run at all.

Despite trying to keep himself in the spotlight with campaign-style rallies, television interviews, and tweet-style statements that he’s no longer allowed to tweet, a new poll from Echelon Insights shows a far-from iron grip on Republicans for the Florida resort owner.

Republican-leaning respondents to the poll were asked “Which of the following would you prefer to see in the 2024 Republican presidential primary?”

Only 30 percent replied “I’d like to see Donald Trump running unopposed,” while 39 percent said “I’d like to see Donald Trump running and other major candidates running too,” and another 22 percent said “I’d like to see Donald Trump not running.”

There was also a significant, and perhaps surprising, gender gap in the poll’s findings on the question. Republican-leaning women were much more likely (36 percent) than men (24 percent) to say they’d like to see Trump run opposed.

Only forty percent of Republicans say they’ll “definitely” vote for Trump in a Republican primary, but a healthier 59 percent will either “definitely” or “probably” vote for Trump, which still leaves a lot of room for a challenger, should one emerge.

Among the field of candidates polled, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis performed best in a hypothetical non-Trump field, garnering 22 percent support, with former Vice President Mike Pence in second place at 15 percent.

These results roughly track with a July poll that found a solid 52 percent majority think a “fresh face” would be a better candidate than Trump to run against President Joe Biden in 2024.

