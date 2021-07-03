Pro-Trump YouTube Channel RSBN Suspended on Eve of Trump’s Sarasota Rally

On the eve of former President and current Florida resort proprietor Donald Trump’s rally in Sarasota, YouTube has suspended Right Side Broadcsting Network (RBSN) from the service, hobbling a popular destination for Trump supporters.

RSBN has been trying to stay ahead of social media guidelines on misinforation, at one point muting MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell as he went off on a rant about vaccine conspiracies, but on Friday, the Trump-friendly outfit was suspended by YouTube, and had several of their Trump rally videos deleted.

RBSN reported the suspension on their blog, and noted that it was remarks from Trump that caused the suspension and the deletions:

YouTube has suspended RSBN from live streaming and posting content to their YouTube channel on the eve of President Donald Trump’s Save America rally in Sarasota, Florida. YouTube has also deleted all of RSBN’s coverage of Trump’s June 26 rally in Wellington, Ohio, along with his June 5 speech to the North Carolina GOP convention. “The videos contain remarks from President Trump that violate the aforementioned policies and countervailing views on those remarks are not provided,” said a YouTube representative. The suspension will be in affect for seven days.

The channel also posted copies of the YouTube notifications:

The three videos had amassed millions of views, with the Wellington, Ohio speech alone breaking 3 million earlier this week. — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) July 2, 2021

They noted that “The three videos had amassed millions of views, with the Wellington, Ohio speech alone breaking 3 million earlier this week.”

There will be no shortage of outlets livestreaming the Trump rally, but if viewers want to see it along with RBSN’s coverage, they’ll have to do it on some other platform.

