Whopping 71 Percent of Americans Say Officials Supporting Trump’s Election Lies Are Committing a ‘Crime’

A stunning 71 percent of Americans say officials who support former President Donald Trump’s election lies are guilty of a “crime,” and similar majorities want the Justice Department to take action.

Attorney General Merrick Garland is facing pressure and criticism, some of which emanates from Democrats on the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the Capitol, over a perception that the department is taking too much time or investigating too narrowly.

A new poll suggests that there is widespread and consistent public support for the DoJ taking action against elected officials involved in promoting Trump’s election lies, which incited the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Respondents to a new Politico/Morning Consult poll were asked “Do you believe each of the following is a crime?”

The results for each choice were overwhelming:

“Elected officials misleading Americans about the outcome of an election” — “Yes, definitely” or “Yes, probably” — 71 percent of all respondents

“Elected officials attempting to overturn the results of an American election” — “Yes, definitely” or “Yes, probably” — 69 percent of all respondents

“Elected officials claiming that presidential elections are fraudulent without evidence” — “Yes, definitely” or “Yes, probably” — 56 percent of all respondents

The results were similar when respondents were asked “And do you believe that the Department of Justice should bring legal action against the following?”

“Elected officials who have misled Americans about the outcome of an election” — “Yes, definitely” or “Yes, probably” — 67 percent of all respondents

“Elected officials who have attempted to overturn the results of an American election” — “Yes, definitely” or “Yes, probably” — 58 percent of all respondents

“Elected officials who have claimed that presidential elections are fraudulent without evidence” — “Yes, definitely” or “Yes, probably” — 56 percent of all respondents

Over the weekend, Attorney General Garland was asked to respond to critics who say he’s not doing enough to hold Trump and his supporters accountable. He replied “Look, the only pressure I feel, and the only pressure that our line prosecutors feel, is to do the right thing. That means we follow the facts and the law wherever they may lead.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com