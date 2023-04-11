Wisconsin Republican Slams Crime in NYC on Fox, Cites His Constituents Concerns As Evidence: ‘That’s The Message They’re Getting’

Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-WI) joined Fox Business Network host Maria Bartiromo on Tuesday to discuss a wide range of issues related to his service on the House Judiciary Committee and ongoing GOP investigations.

Bartiromo and Tiffany discussed Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s 34 felony count indictment of former President Donald Trump and slammed Bragg’s record on fighting crime in New York City. Bartiromo asked Tiffany to weigh in on Bragg’s recent condemnation of Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan’s (R-OH) vows to investigate Bragg and his subpoenas related to the Manhattan DA’s office, which Bragg has called an “abuse of power” and an attempt to “intimidate” his office.

Bragg also blasted Jordan’s plan to hold a hearing in Manhattan this month. Bragg called the hearing on crime in the “safest big city in America” a “political stunt.” Bragg argued the GOP would fail to discuss “actual efforts to increase public safety, such as supporting national gun legislation.”

“What do you make of Alvin Bragg’s response to you and your colleagues?” Bartiromo asked.

“That’s not the message that people around America are delivering. I mean, think about what a great hospitality hub New York has always been,” Tiffany replied, adding:

I hear from people regularly out here in Wisconsin. They’re like, ‘I don’t know if I want to go to New York City right now because it’s not safe.’ So Alvin Bragg can talk about how New York City is safe, but that’s clearly not the message the American people nor the people from New York City are hearing.

Watch the clip above via Fox Business Network.

